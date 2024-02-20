Invesco Ltd. Sells 160,145 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.16% of CGI worth $269,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

CGI Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.