Invesco Ltd. Sells 222,309 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $283,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $69.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.