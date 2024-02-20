Invesco Ltd. Sells 233,733 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.08% of Sunoco worth $249,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUN

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.