Invesco Ltd. Sells 247,500 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Yum! Brands worth $276,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

