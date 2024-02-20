Invesco Ltd. Sells 310,868 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.32% of Pentair worth $248,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Pentair Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PNR opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

