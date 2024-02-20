Invesco Ltd. Sells 41,941 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,941 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.51% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $285,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,643 shares of company stock valued at $965,381 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $285.09 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $287.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.