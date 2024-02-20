Invesco Ltd. Sells 467,207 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,719,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of Invitation Homes worth $244,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

