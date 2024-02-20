Invesco Ltd. Sells 563,574 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 563,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of Cheniere Energy worth $290,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $160.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

