Invesco Ltd. Sells 95,764 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.52% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $294,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $104,067,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

