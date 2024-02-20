Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $291,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,088,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,484,000 after buying an additional 57,411 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 178,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

