Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,915,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 111,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of NIKE worth $278,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

