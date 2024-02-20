Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

RCD opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $103.95 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

