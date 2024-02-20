Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 271.58% from the stock’s previous close.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 772,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 609,738 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 168,522 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

