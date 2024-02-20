Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

IRWD stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.