iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.557 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.