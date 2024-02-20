iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.557 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

