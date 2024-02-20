iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.55 and last traded at $161.72. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.24.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $363.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

