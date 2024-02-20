iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $625.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $394.59 and a 12 month high of $639.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $583.55 and its 200-day moving average is $522.12.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

