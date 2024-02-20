iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $625.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $394.59 and a 12 month high of $639.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $583.55 and its 200-day moving average is $522.12.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
