iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th (BATS:IYT)

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $276.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.47 and a 200-day moving average of $247.62.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.