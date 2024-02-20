JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.21% of JAKKS Pacific worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 334,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 296,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAKK opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.34. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

