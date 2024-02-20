Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) & B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Critical Survey

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of B&G Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jamieson Wellness and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamieson Wellness N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods -2.11% 9.23% 2.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamieson Wellness 0 1 0 0 2.00 B&G Foods 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jamieson Wellness and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

B&G Foods has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. Given B&G Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Jamieson Wellness.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jamieson Wellness and B&G Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamieson Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods $2.16 billion 0.36 -$11.37 million ($0.57) -17.28

Jamieson Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B&G Foods.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Jamieson Wellness on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its Strategic Partners segment provides contract manufacturing services to consumer health companies and retailers worldwide. The company offers vitamins, minerals, multivitamins, herbals, and specialty supplements including omega oils, probiotics, and melatonin under the Jamieson brand; health, beauty, and wellness supplements under the youtheory brand name; and foundational formulas, including probiotics, multivitamins, fish oils, vitamin D, and solution-focused products for better sleep or digestion under the Progressive brand. In addition, it provides plant-based products under the Iron Vegan brand name; natural health products for health concerns among women, including hormone imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, and sleep and stress management under the Smart Solutions brand; and sports nutrition supplements under the Precision brand. The company offers its contract manufacturing services under the Nurticorp brand. Further, it sells its products to distributors, and retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Jamieson Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Jamieson Wellness Inc. in May 2017. Jamieson Wellness Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann's, Molly McButter, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-són, Sclafani, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, and Weber and Wright's. The company also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. It sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, foodservice outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

