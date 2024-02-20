JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) & Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Head to Head Analysis

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JanOne and Legend Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $39.61 million 0.13 $10.99 million N/A N/A Legend Biotech $233.31 million 45.28 -$446.35 million N/A N/A

JanOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.7% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of JanOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JanOne and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne N/A 1.55% 0.45% Legend Biotech -207.24% -40.03% -26.29%

Volatility and Risk

JanOne has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JanOne and Legend Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Biotech 0 2 9 0 2.82

Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $82.41, suggesting a potential upside of 41.82%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than JanOne.

Summary

JanOne beats Legend Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The company's lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia , gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

