Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVBP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on AVBP
ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 1.8 %
Insider Activity at ArriVent BioPharma
In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ArriVent BioPharma
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Super Micro Computer: Overbought, undervalued or mispriced?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Higher VIX just made Realty Income’s 6% dividend better
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Does Datadog have huge potential?
Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.