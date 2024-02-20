JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JFrog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. DA Davidson upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,138 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

