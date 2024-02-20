Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

