Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $193.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

