JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.04 and last traded at $68.04. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

