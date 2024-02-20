KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Briefing.com reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.

KBR Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KBR opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KBR by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

