KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, Briefing.com reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

