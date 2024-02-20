KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

KBR stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. KBR's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

