Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 15.66% of Kellanova worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on K

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.