Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$8.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.
KEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.2 %
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.
