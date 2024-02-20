Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

