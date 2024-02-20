Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 285,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 67,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.