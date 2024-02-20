Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Friday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 410,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

