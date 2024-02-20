Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE K opened at C$6.83 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$85,549.05. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

