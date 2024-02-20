Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

