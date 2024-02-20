Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.