Korea Investment CORP Buys 40,131 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in AECOM by 40.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 39,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,669,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

