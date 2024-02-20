Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Vipshop worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

