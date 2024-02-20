Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.29. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.