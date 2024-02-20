Korea Investment CORP Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

DELL opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

