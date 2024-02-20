Korea Investment CORP Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,412,000 after buying an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.1 %

H opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $134.94.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

