Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

