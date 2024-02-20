Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,921 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ResMed by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 103,099 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 1.2 %

RMD opened at $180.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.77. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.