Korea Investment CORP Purchases 15,601 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

