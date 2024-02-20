Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,003 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

