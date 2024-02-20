Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,835 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $5,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,146. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,336.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,212.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,028.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

