Korea Investment CORP Sells 399,768 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 399,768 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

