L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of L3Harris Technologies worth $254,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

