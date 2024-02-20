La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,048 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.1 %

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.